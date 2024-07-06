Jayson Tatum's Viral Post On X After Signing Extension With Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum has spent his entire seven-year career with the Boston Celtics.
The former Duke star is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Saturday, the Celtics announced that Tatum has signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Tatum quoted their post and wrote: "🤞🏽☘️🏆"
His post had over 12,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the details of the contract.
Via Charania on July 1: "Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This is now the largest deal in NBA history."
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
His career averages are 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 513 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 113 NBA playoff games.
The Celtics are coming off an incredible year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs before defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win their first title since 2008.