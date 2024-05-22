Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Boston Celtics Won Game 1 Against Pacers
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the Eastern Confernece Finals.
The game was extremely close, but the Celtics won by a score of 133-128 (in overtime).
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media and one his quotes went viral.
Tatum: "I'm so glad we won the game, because I woulda been sick."
The Celtics had been down 117-114 with less than six seconds left in regulation, but All-Star forward Jaylen Brown nailed a three-pointer to tie up the game and force overtime.
They then won the final five minutes by a score of 16-11 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Game 2 will be on Thursday evening (in Boston).
Tatum is in his seventh season in the NBA and is already in the Conference Finals for the fifth time (the Celtics reached the NBA Finals in 2022).
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.