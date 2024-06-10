Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Boston Celtics Win Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics won Game 2 of the NBA Finals (at home) by a score of 105-98.
Jayson Tatum finished his night with 18 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 6/22 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward struggled to shoot the ball, but he did an excellent job of running the offense and facilitating his teammates.
After the game, Tatum met with the media and one his quotes got a lot of attention (h/t NBA TV).
Tatum: "I've been here before, and we didn't win. We're so close to what we're trying to accomplish. Why would I let my ego or my need to score all the points get in the way of that? There are going to be times where I need to score. Obviously, I need to shoot better, golly. We always talk about do whatever it takes, for however long it takes. If I need to have 16 potential assists every single night, and that's what puts us in the best position to win and doesn't mean I'm the leading scorer, by all means, if that gives us the best chance to win, sign me up."
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series, and the teams will head to Dallas for the next two games.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening.
The Celtics won their last title during the 2008 season when they still had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.