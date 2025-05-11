Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum Was Wrong About The Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum predicted that the Dallas Mavericks would reach the NBA Finals.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.

They beat the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Before the season began, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked to give his prediction for the 2025 NBA Finals (via Jimmy Fallon on September 12, 2024).

Fallon: "Predict which two teams will be in the NBA Finals next summer."

Tatum: "The Boston Celtics... It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again."

The Mavs ended up having a tough season.

They were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

Via Bleacher Report: "Mavs fall short of playoffs after an NBA Finals run"

