Jayson Tatum Was Wrong About The Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum predicted that the Dallas Mavericks would reach the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).
Before the season began, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked to give his prediction for the 2025 NBA Finals (via Jimmy Fallon on September 12, 2024).
Fallon: "Predict which two teams will be in the NBA Finals next summer."
Tatum: "The Boston Celtics... It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again."
The Mavs ended up having a tough season.
They were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
Via Bleacher Report: "Mavs fall short of playoffs after an NBA Finals run"
