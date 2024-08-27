Jeanie Buss Makes 6-Word Statement About LeBron James That Went Viral
LeBron James is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Over the offseason, James signed a new contract worth $101 million over two seasons.
However, Jeanie Buss believes he is still worth a lot more.
Buss (via Petros And Money): "He's still a bargain to me. He's absolutely amazing... We're a salary cap league, there's only so much that we can pay him. He brings us the notoriety in the league but also internationally. He's a huge star. He's a great leader for this team. What he does for our young players, what he does for the community, we're proud to be partners with him."
James has been with the franchise for six seasons.
They have missed the NBA playoffs twice but were able to win the title in 2020 and reach the Western Conference finals in 2023.
As a Laker, James has averages of 27.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 349 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 48 NBA playoff games with the franchise.
Last season, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.