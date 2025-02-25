Davante Adams Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is currently in his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Most recently, they beat the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 120-113.
Lillard finished with 28 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the win, the All-Star point guard made a post to Instagram that had over 89,000 likes.
Lillard wrote: "As long as you keep… ya head to the sky!"
One person who left a comment was New York Jets star Davante Adams.
Adams wrote: "Yep"
Considering Adams is one of the best players in the NFL, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between two of the biggest sports stars.
Before getting traded to the Jets, Adams had been with the Las Vegas Raiders (who Lillard is a fan of).
Lillard wrote (after the trade on October 15): "Now watch Tae go do a Randy Moss in New England smh"
Adams is most known for his time with the Green Bay Packers where he made five of his six Pro Bowls.
As for Lillard, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Bucks have gone 32-24 in 56 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Lillard is in his 13th NBA season.