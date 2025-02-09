Jimmy Butler's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Warriors-Bulls Game
On Saturday evening, Jimmy Butler made his Golden State Warriors debut (against the Chicago Bulls).
Butler scored his first points with the Warriors on an alley-oop dunk.
Via The NBA: "JIMMY BUTLER'S FIRST BUCKET AS A WARRIOR ‼️"
Butler had four points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first four minutes of playing time with Golden State.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Jimmy Butler's first basket as a Warrior comes on the receiving end of a alley-oop lob. He then comes down and does something the Warriors have desperately needed -- draw a foul and go to the line."
While Butler is 35, he is still a produtive player.
He comes to the team with averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler wearing Butler III on the back of his jersey. He was asking Dunleavy after his intro presser if he could get that done. He gets an alley oop from Buddy Hield on his second possession, muscles to the line on his third."
In addition to the Warriors, Butler has spent his 14 seasons with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has made six NBA All-Star Games (and the NBA Finals twice).
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.