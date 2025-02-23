Jimmy Butler's Circus Shot Went Viral In Mavs-Warriors Game

Jimmy Butler in his first 5 games with the Warriors:



17 PTS - 3 REBS - 7 ASTS - 3 STLS

19 PTS - 8 REBS - 4 ASTS

21 PTS - 9 REBS - 7 ASTS

20 PTS - 9 REBS - 6 ASTS - 4 STLS

25 PTS - 2 REBS - 4 ASTS



The Dubs are 4-1 with Butler & he makes his home debut in San Francisco today. pic.twitter.com/JOKKx2kQBw