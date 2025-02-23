Jimmy Butler's Circus Shot Went Viral In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
Jimmy Butler made his home debut in front of the Warriors crowd in San Francisco.
He had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
The six-time NBA All-Star also made a circus shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JIMMY. BUCKETS.
Jab right.
Drive left.
Take the hit.
Left foot.
Right hand.
Falling away.
Count it.
Jimmy showing off with 14 1st half points on ABC!"
Butler has looked excellent in his first five games with Golden State.
They are 4-1 in that span.
Via ClutchPoints (before the game): "Jimmy Butler in his first 5 games with the Warriors:
17 PTS - 3 REBS - 7 ASTS - 3 STLS
19 PTS - 8 REBS - 4 ASTS
21 PTS - 9 REBS - 7 ASTS
20 PTS - 9 REBS - 6 ASTS - 4 STLS
25 PTS - 2 REBS - 4 ASTS
The Dubs are 4-1 with Butler & he makes his home debut in San Francisco today."
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
Following Dallas, the Warriors will resume action on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.