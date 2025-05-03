Jimmy Butler's Circus Shot Went Viral In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 6.
Jimmy Butler had 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made a circus shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Jimmy Buckets with the circus-shot... how did that go in?!?
Warriors-Rockets 3Q now LIVE on ESPN"
Butler continues to be an excellent addition to Golden State.
While he struggled in Game 5, he has been reliable for most of the series.
Via ClutchPoints: "HOW DID JIMMY BUTLER MAKE THIS?!
Butler draws the foul on Dillon Brooks and knocks down an impossible shot to beat the halftime buzzer"
Butler finished his 14th regular season with averages of 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Friday night.
If they lose, Game 7 would be back in Houston (on Sunday).
The winner of the series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.
Butler has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.
He has made six NBA All-Star Games.