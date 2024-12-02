Jimmy Butler's Current Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 119-116 in Canada.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
At the end of the game, Butler hurt his knee.
Via Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News: "No update from Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s knee. Butler seemed to injure it on his final basket. Miami plays in Boston tomorrow night."
When he met with the media, Butler was asked about his knee for Monday's game.
Butler: "We'll see how I feel whenever I wake up in the morning. Get all the treatment that I can get, and hopefully, I'm ready to rock."
Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
With their loss to the Raptors, the Heat dropped to 9-9 in their first 18 games of the season.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have gone 5-5 in the ten games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "Jimmy Butler said he’s not sure whether he’ll be able to play tomorrow vs. Celtics. He also doesn’t know if an MRI or X ray will be required."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.