Fastbreak

Jimmy Butler's Current Injury Status For Heat-Magic Game

Jimmy Butler is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) leaves the floor after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) leaves the floor after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Orlando to play the Magic.

For the game, they will likely be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is listed as doubtful.

Via The Miami Heat: "#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) is listed as doubtful to play in tonight's game vs the Magic.

Josh Richardson (heel) has been ruled out."

Butler left the team's 104-97 loss to the OKC Thunder with an illness.

Via Chris Haynes on Friday night: "Sources: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be out for the rest of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s dealing with a stomach bug."

Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.

The six-time NBA All-Star has averages of 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.