Jimmy Butler's Current Injury Status For Heat-Magic Game
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Orlando to play the Magic.
For the game, they will likely be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is listed as doubtful.
Via The Miami Heat: "#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) is listed as doubtful to play in tonight's game vs the Magic.
Josh Richardson (heel) has been ruled out."
Butler left the team's 104-97 loss to the OKC Thunder with an illness.
Via Chris Haynes on Friday night: "Sources: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be out for the rest of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s dealing with a stomach bug."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
The six-time NBA All-Star has averages of 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.