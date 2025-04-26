Jimmy Butler's Current Injury Status For Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center in San Francisco for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series
For the game, Jimmy Butler still remains listed as questionable on the injury report at 2:30 Eastern Time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (glute) questionable for Saturday."
Butler got injured during Game 2.
The Warriors lost by a score of 109-94.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Asked Steve Kerr is Jimmy Butler’s injury is similar to the one Steph Curry had after falling hard on his tailbone back in March. Kerr said he think it is similar in the sense that it was a pain tolerance issue after that. Steph missed two games after that hard fall."
Butler's addition to the Warriors has been huge, as he helped the team finish with a 48-34 record.
They went 23-7 in the 30 regular season games they had him in the lineup.
He averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Jimmy Butler III, who exited Wednesday’s game in Houston due to a pelvis contusion, underwent an MRI yesterday.
The MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion. His status for Saturday’s Game 3 is questionable."
The Warriors and Rockets are tied up at 1-1.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also in San Francisco).