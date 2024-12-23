Jimmy Butler's Current Status For Nets-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
However, they could remain without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is on the injury report.
Butler missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Miami Heat on Sunday: "INURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night’s game vs the Nets.
Josh Richardson (heel) has been ruled out."
Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Confernce with a 13-13 record in 26 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Following the Nets, the Heat will resume action on Thursday evening when they visit the Magic in Orlando, Florida.
As for the Nets, they come into play as the 11th seed in the east with an 11-17 record in 28 games.
They are 3-7 over their last ten.
Following Miami, the Nets will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.
He has led the franchise to the NBA Finals two times in the previous five seasons.