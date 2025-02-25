Fastbreak

Jimmy Butler Does Something No Golden State Warriors Player Has Ever Done

Jimmy Butler is off to an incredible start with his new team.

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors had one of their best games of the season when they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-102.

Jimmy Butler played his first home game at the Chase Center, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.

The Warriors are now 5-1 in their first six games with Butler in the lineup.

Via Hoop Central: "Jimmy Butler as a Warrior:

25 PTS - 4 AST - 2 REB
20 PTS - 6 AST - 9 REB
21 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB
19 PTS - 4 AST - 8 REB
17 PTS - 7 AST - 3 REB
18 PTS - 5 AST - 4 REB"

Butler has also made Warriors history.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Jimmy Butler III is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ Points, 30+ Rebounds and 30+ Assists through a player's first six games with the team."

On the season, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 31 games for the Warriors (and Miami Heat).

Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler had the highest +/- in a home debut in Warriors franchise history."

The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in their first 57 games.

