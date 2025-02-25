Jimmy Butler Does Something No Golden State Warriors Player Has Ever Done
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors had one of their best games of the season when they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-102.
Jimmy Butler played his first home game at the Chase Center, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are now 5-1 in their first six games with Butler in the lineup.
Via Hoop Central: "Jimmy Butler as a Warrior:
25 PTS - 4 AST - 2 REB
20 PTS - 6 AST - 9 REB
21 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB
19 PTS - 4 AST - 8 REB
17 PTS - 7 AST - 3 REB
18 PTS - 5 AST - 4 REB"
Butler has also made Warriors history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Jimmy Butler III is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ Points, 30+ Rebounds and 30+ Assists through a player's first six games with the team."
On the season, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 31 games for the Warriors (and Miami Heat).
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler had the highest +/- in a home debut in Warriors franchise history."
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in their first 57 games.