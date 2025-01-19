Jimmy Butler Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Spurs-Heat Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs by score of 128-107 (at home).
Jimmy Butler finished the win with just eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while shooting 3/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
Many people commented on his performance (via social media).
@presknickson: "If Jimmy Butler has no joy rn playing with this Heat team then that’s his own problem cuz they look like they’re having fun out there"
@SpaceEgg_: "Guess Jimmy Butler isn’t coming back in. Bro can’t even get 10 lol"
@courtsideheat: "Jimmy Butler against the Spurs:
8 points (3/7 FG)
3 rebounds
7 assists
2 blocks
Is he purposefully throwing his stats to get traded?"
@hothothoops: "The Heat have gone on a 14-2 run to close out that half in just over seven minutes of extended run from the Bam + Ware duo
This is what you live for. Forget about Jimmy Butler’s hidden agenda’s."
@ghettobouji: "Jimmy butler can’t get 10 points wow"
@Elusivelife_: "Jimmy Butler be clownin"
@CoachEmUpJ__: "Make him sit the bench all year and be a 6th man Jimmy diva is what they call him lol he messed up my slip"
@washuwrst: "Jimmy Butler in the bench looking miserable trade him already"
Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Heat are 21-20 in 41 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.