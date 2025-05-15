Jimmy Butler Facing Scrutiny From NBA World For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 121-110.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Legion Hoops: "What happened to Playoff Jimmy?!?"
@iam_johnw: "Jimmy butler might be the most overrated play in the nba . Win or go home game and draymond green and podz have taken more shots than you lmao"
@thyonlybossman: "Playoff jimmy butler got outplayed by podz in a elimination game"
@MarcelasHoward: "I get that the Warriors don’t have Steph but you still have Jimmy Butler.. a man who has the nickname “Playoff Jimmy”. His effort has been odd to say the least. Especially with what we’ve seen him do in Miami not to long ago…"
@ButlerlllMuse: "I miss aggressive Jimmy🥺"
Kendrick Perkins: "I picked the Timberwolves in 6 to win this series… I thought Jimmy and Draymond was going to at least fight tonight and force a Game 6. Been waiting on Draymond to accept the Challenge of guarding Randle but I guess that won’t happen"
@HoodiiBron: "Jimmy Butler the most overrated player ever?"
Charlie Walton: "“WE DON’T NEED YOU” chants temporarily break out at Target Center with three minutes left, targeted at, obviously, Jimmy Butler. Fans have been trying to start it all night. Would imagine it’s not the last time we hear it tonight."
@OhhMar24: "Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield did all that Robin and Alfred talk just to be random civillians from Gotham City when Batman gone"
Kevin O'Connor: "Jimmy Butler isn't living up to the "Playoff Jimmy" name anymore.
Finished with an underwhelming 17 points on 4/11 as the Warriors got eliminated by the Timberwolves, which continues a worrisome trend.
Butler's last 11 elimination games:
17/6/6 L vs MIN
20/8/7 W vs HOU
27/9/8 L vs HOU
8/5/2 L vs HOU
29/9/5 L vs DEN
28/7/6 W vs BOS
24/11/8 L vs BOS
14/5/5 L vs BOS
29/9/5 L vs BOS
24/8/4 W vs NYK
19/7/9 L vs NYK"
The Warriors played the final four games without two-time MVP Steph Curry.