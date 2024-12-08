Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed probable Sunday."
The six-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in his first 16 games.
The Heat are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Phoenix Suns by a score of 121-111 (at home) on Saturday.
Butler finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 9/12 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.
With the victory, the Heat improved to 11-10 in 21 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-4 in the ten games they have played at home in Miami, Florida.
Following the Cavs, the Heat will resume action on Thursday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Cavs, they enter play as the best team in the NBA.
Their 21-3 record has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, the Cavs are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following Miami, they will return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Friday evening in Ohio.