Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Pistons Game
On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, the Heat will be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
Butler also missed the team's last game.
He is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 15.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via NBA Reporter Chris Haynes: "Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Tuesday’s game versus the Detroit Pistons. It will be his second consecutive game sidelined."
The Heat are 4-5 in their first nine games.
They most recently beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 95-94.
Tyler Herro led the way with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/15 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following Detroit, the Heat will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Via The Heat: "It’s about that time again 👀
Our first group play action of the 2024 NBA Cup tips off tonight ⤵️"
As for the Pistons, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games.
They most recently lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 101-99.
Cade Cunningham led the team with 26 points in the loss.
Following the Heat, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.