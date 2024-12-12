Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Raptors-Heat Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Toronto Raptors in Florida.
For the game, Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on Wednesday: "Only Heat players ruled out for tomorrow's game vs. Raptors are Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation) and Josh Christopher (G League).
Pelle Larsson (sprained right ankle) listed as doubtful.
Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness) listed as probable."
Butler enters play with averages of 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Heat are 12-10 in their first 22 games of the season, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
In addition, the Heat have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 122-113.
Butler finished with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/12 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Following the Raptors, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Raptors, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-18 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.