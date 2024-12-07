Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Phoenix Suns in Florida.
For the game, Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Butler is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via Hot Hot Hoops: "Small Heat injury report for tonight against the Phoenix Suns:
- Jimmy Butler (knee) probable
- Pelle Larsson (ankle) questionable
- Kel’el Ware (g-league) OUT
Kevin Durant & Jusuf Nurkic are listed as out for Phoenix. They are 1-7 in games without KD this season."
The Heat enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-10 record in 20 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten and most recently beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 134-93.
Butler finished the victory with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/12 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Heat will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
At home, they have gone 5-4 in nine games.
As for the Suns, they are 12-9 in 21 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 4-5 in nine games on the road.