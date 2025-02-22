Jimmy Butler Made Golden State Warriors History Against Kings
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors played their first game after the All-Star break when they visited the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors won by a score of 132-108.
Jimmy Butler finished the win with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 5/10 from the field in 32 minutes.
He also made Warriors history.
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler is the fastest player in Warriors franchise history to record:
100+ PTS
25+ REB
25+ AST"
Butler is off to an excellent start to his Warriors tenure.
He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field in five games.
Via Hot Hand Theory: "In 64 minutes with Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Brandin Podziemski on the court, the Warriors are allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions and have a +18.6 net rating.
They looking like they are capable of defending at a scarily high level again."
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Confernece with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
They have won six out of their last ten games (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
On Sunday afternoon, the Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chae Center in San Francisco.
Butler was the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He has spent 14 seasons with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves (in addition to Golden State).