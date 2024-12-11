Jimmy Butler Makes 2-Word Statement Amid Miami Heat Trade Rumors
Jimmy Butler has had an incredible run with the Miami Heat.
Over the previous five seasons, they have made the NBA playoffs every year and reached the Eastern Conference finals three times and the NBA Finals twice.
That said, the six-time All-Star has a player option in his contract that could make him a free agent as soon as this summer.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported intel on the Heat's situation with Butler.
Via Charania's article on ESPN: "The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN."
When Butler met with the media (on Wednesday), he was asked about the rumors.
Reporter: "Where do you stand as far as long-term future, hopefully, otherwise, with the Miami Heat?"
Butler: "Who knows."
The same reporter also asked Butler a follow-up.
Reporter: "Where do you stand long-term future when it comes to your contract? You had told us earlier in the year that money doesn't matter, but money seems to always matter."
Butler: "Not really. My kids matter, my happiness matters, my well-being matters and my family matters... Right now, it's all about competing, staying healthy, and playing some great basketball. I think I've done that so far, so we'll see what we got."
Butler is currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Heat have gone 12-10, which has them as the fifth seed.