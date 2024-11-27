Jimmy Butler Makes Blunt 2-Word Statement After Bucks-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida.
The game was close, but the Heat lost by a score of 106-103.
Even more disappointing (for Miami) was that the Bucks were playing without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/12 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the six-time NBA All-Star met with the media.
He made a brutally honest statement.
Reporter: "Jimmy, Spo's mentioned a couple games you guys aren't quite where you want to be at; how far do you think you guys are from being where you need to be?"
Butler: "Very far."
The Heat dropped to 7-8 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are also just 3-4 in the seven games they have played on their home floor in Miami, Florida.
Following the Bucks, the Heat will resume action on Wednesday evening when they play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
He is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in his first 11 games.
As for the Bucks, they improved to 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won five straight games.