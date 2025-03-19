Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Draymond Green Statement After Bucks-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) without Steph Curry.
Despite missing their best player, the Warriors won by a score of 104-93.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the defense that Draymond Green played on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After the game, Jimmy Butler spoke highly of Green.
Butler (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "I think you gotta respect the hell out of what he does... To shoot the ball, I don't know, four times, maybe... Then, just lock in on defense every single possession down and get mad when anybody scores. Not just a guy that he's guarding. You don't find that around the league too often... He is a Hall of Famer for a reason. Damn, I just respect what he brings to this squad, what he brings to this locker room and how he affects winning in every single way."
Green finished with three points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record in their first 69 games of the season.