Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Draymond Green Statement After Golden State Warriors Debut
On Saturday evening, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriros beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 132-111.
Butler had an excellent start to his Warriors tenure.
The six-time NBA All-Star finished with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Butler spoke about his new teammate (Draymond Green).
Butler (h/t NBA on ESPN): "He's always barking at somebody in a good way because he wants to win, and he wants to win every possession and he wants to win every single game. Home, road, doesn't matter... He's shown me so much grace and understanding that I am new here."
The Warriors showed a lot of resilience in their first game with Butler, as they overcame a 24-point deficit.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Warriors' comeback from down 24 to win 132-111 ties their third largest comeback win since 1997-98 (regular season only) per @ESPNStatsInfo"
Green finished the win with six points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 1/2 from the field in 32 mintues of playing time.
With the win, the Warriors are now 26-26 in 52 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Bulls, the Warriors will now head to Milwaukee for a matchup with Damian Lillard and the Bucks.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.