Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Instagram Post Before Warriors-Rockets Series

Highest scoring average in the playoffs since the start of the 2022-23 season (minimum > 15 games played):



1. Jalen Brunson: 30.3 PPG

2. Nikola Jokic: 29.5

3. Luka Doncic: 28.9

4. Anthony Edwards: 28.5

5. Jimmy Butler: 26.9

6. Jayson Tatum: 26.1

7. LeBron James: 25.3