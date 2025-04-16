Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Instagram Post Before Warriors-Rockets Series
On Tuesday evening, Jimmy Butler led the Golden State Warriors to a 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
The Warriors are now the seventh seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA playoffs (they will face off against the Houston Rockets).
Butler finished the win with 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 12/20 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 135,000 likes in four hours.
He captioned his post: "once upon a time there was a seven seed… TO BE CONTINUED."
Butler has been an excellent addition to Golden State.
Since getting traded (via the Miami Heat), the six-time NBA All-Star has helped them go 23-7 in 30 games.
Via Tommy Beer: "Highest scoring average in the playoffs since the start of the 2022-23 season (minimum > 15 games played):
1. Jalen Brunson: 30.3 PPG
2. Nikola Jokic: 29.5
3. Luka Doncic: 28.9
4. Anthony Edwards: 28.5
5. Jimmy Butler: 26.9
6. Jayson Tatum: 26.1
7. LeBron James: 25.3"