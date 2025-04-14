Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Statement After Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game against the LA Clippers at the Chase Center.
However, they lost by a score of 124-119 (in overtime).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The danger scenario has arrived for the Warriors. They lose 3 of last 5 and fall into play-in bracket. Warriors vs Grizzlies for #7 seed and Rockets matchup. Jimmy Butler played 48 minutes today and took a late Kawhi knee to the thigh. Steph/Draymond 38 minutes."
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with 30 points, one rebound, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 48 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Butler: "We're right where we want to be. We still got an opportunity and we control our own fate. We going to be just fine."
Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range in 30 games with the Warriors.
Via @pickuphoop: "Warriors went 23-8 after acquiring Jimmy Butler and still ended up in the play-in"
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.
At home, the Warriors have gone 24-17 in 41 games.
Butler has also spent time with the Bulls, 76ers, Timberwolves and Heat.