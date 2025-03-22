Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Statement Amid Steph Curry Injury
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 117-114 (at home).
That said, Steph Curry got injured during the game (and did not return).
After the win, Jimmy Butler spoke about Curry (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Butler: "Whether he's with us or whether he's not. Hopefully, he is, but if he isn't, that's just more perfect basketball that we're going to have to play. We can't afford to turn the ball over, we can't afford to foul because we don't have the one individual that can like automatically get us back into the game... We want our guy with us."
They are now headed on a road trip that begins with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in Georgia.
They have already announced that they will be without Curry.
Via Slater: "Steph Curry will not travel with the Warriors to Atlanta today, per source. MRI confirmed a pelvic contusion. He will miss Saturday's game at the Hawks. Re-evaluated on Monday. Warriors six-game trip continues on Tuesday night in Miami."