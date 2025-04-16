Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement After Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 124-119.
With the win, they are now headed to the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Confernece.
Butler finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 12/20 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Via The NBA: "38 FOR JIMMY BUTLER III.
37 FOR STEPHEN CURRY.
WARRIORS TAKE THE WEST'S #7 SEED"
After the game, Butler made a bold statement about Curry (via the NBA on TNT).
Butler: "That's a Batman if I've sever seen a Batman. Always coming to save the day. You're never out of any game and more than anything, he's just so poised, he's so calm."
Curry had 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/22 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Steph Curry & Jimmy Butler are the first duo ever to each score 35+ PTS in a Play-In game."
The Warriors went 48-34 during the regular season.
Since acquiring Butler, they have been among the best teams in the NBA.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry & Jimmy Butler tonight:
75 PTS
15 REB
10 AST
4 STL"
The Warriors will now face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (on Sunday).