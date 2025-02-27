Jimmy Butler Makes Feelings Clear About Golden State Warriors
Jimmy Butler has now played seven games for the Golden State Warriors after getting traded (via the Miami Heat) earlier this month.
So far, the move looks like one of the best trades in Warriors history.
The Warriors have gone 6-1 in that span, and Butler is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field.
Via SleeperHoops: "Warriors with Jimmy Butler:
6-1 record
6th in offense
2nd in defense
3rd in net rating
Miami is 1-6, 29th in offense, 18th in defense, and 27th in net rating since the trade"
After the Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-92, Butler made his feelings clear about the Warriors.
Butler (h/t 95.7 The Game): "I really enjoy being in this locker room, being around these guys. Obviously, it’s fun to win. It’s also fun whenever I get to be myself every possession. On and off the floor. Life is good."
Butler has completley changed the expectations for the Warriors this season.
They are now a potential contender in the Western Conference.
Via The NBA: "JIMMY BUTLER III IS A ONE-MAN WRECKING CREW 🔒🔒
He guards everyone on this possession to force the shot-clock violation!"
The Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record in 58 games.
They will resume action on Thursday when they visit Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.