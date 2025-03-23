Jimmy Butler Makes Feelings Clear Ahead Of Warriors-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Miami Heat in Florida.
The game will be Jimmy Butler's first against Miami since getting traded last month.
After Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler was asked about the upcoming matchup.
Butler (h/t Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle): "Another game for me. Another game that we're expected to win for sure, so we better figure it out... I am a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fanbase. They showed me a lot of love while I was there, but I'm there to win now. I'm on the opposing team... We didn't win nothing like we we're supposed to. We made some cool runs, we had some fun. I think that's all we did."
Butler spent part of six seasons in Miami.
He helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).
Despite failing to win a title, it's clear that Butler helped the Heat overachieve during his stint with the franchise.
Via @WadexFlash: "Jimmy Butler is a Miami Heat legend:
• 2x Finals appearances
• 2x ECF champion
• ECF MVP
• 3x ECF appearances
• 1st in triple-doubles
• 1st in 40+ point playoff games
• Most PTS scored in a playoffs game in franchise history (56)
Thank you for everything 22."
Butler has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers over 14 years.