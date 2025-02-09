Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Golden State Warriors Debut
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after Saturday's game.
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors played their first game with Jimmy Butler.
The game was a thriller, as they came back from down 24 to beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 132-111.
Via The NBA: "The Warriors' new dynamic duo was GOLDEN in their 1st game together!
Steph: 34 PTS (24 in 3Q) | 4 REB | 6 AST | 8 3PM
Jimmy: 25 PTS | 4 AST"
After his first game with Golden State, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in one hour.
Butler wrote: "one year. since I lost my pops. love you and miss you so much! ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a HELLA GOOD FRIEND/MOTHER/WIFE, (you know who you are)… and a damn DUB for DUB NATION 💛💙! life is so good right now."
Published