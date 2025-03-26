Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Miami Heat Statement
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Miami Heat (in Florida) by a score of 112-86.
Jimmy Butler finished his return to Miami with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/12 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Butler was with the Heat for part of six seasons before getting traded last month.
After the game, he made an honest statement about his tenure with the franchise.
Butler: "I'm very appreciative of those times. To help me become the player that I am in this league, the individual that I am in this league, the teammate, the leader, all of those things. I don't think I could be who I am today without my opportunity here... I'm very appreciative for my time here. The bonds that I've built here. When you look down the road, this was a huge part of my career."
Despite Tuesday's loss, Butler has gotten off to an excellent start to his Warriors tenure.
They have gone 16-4 in the 20 games he has been in the lineup.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors get crushed in Miami: 112-86. Team went 9 of 38 on 3s. Starters missed 14 straight to open the game. That's two straight losses without Steph Curry. He is expected back in New Orleans. Urgency rising as race for #6 seed tightens and GSW has tough games ahead."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.