Jimmy Butler Makes Honest Draymond Green Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Jimmy Butler was asked about his Golden State Warriors teammate.

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 117-93.

Their second-round playoff series is now tied up at 1-1.

During the game, Draymond Green was assessed a technical foul.

Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph had to calm down Draymond after his technical foul 😳"

Green is now just two technical fouls away from a suspension.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "That'll be Draymond Green's fifth technical foul of the playoffs. Two from a one-game suspension. Probably what the Warriors needed least tonight."

After the game, Jimmy Butler spoke about Green when he met with the media.

Butler: "He got five. He knows he got five. He knows how much we need him now, more than ever, so I don't think he gets to seven."

Green finished the loss with nine points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/10 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Via Frank Isola: "I don’t know, seems like most are accusing Draymond of being dirty and noting that he’s not always punished for it. He wasn’t even punished for attacking his own teammate at practice. The guy is an intense, calculated, smart, competitive player who occasionally crosses the line."

As for Butler, he put up 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Game 4 will be on Saturday in San Francisco.

