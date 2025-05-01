Jimmy Butler Makes Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Warriors (who had a 3-1 lead) lost by a score of 131-116.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: "Warriors should have left Jimmy at the Crib to get an extra days of rest and treatment to get Ready for Game 6!"
After the loss, Butler made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Butler (h/t 95.7 The Game): "We're fine. Our confidence isn't gonna waiver any. We're gonna start out better; we're gonna play a better overall game. We know how good of a team we are as a unit. We know how good our players are as individuals... We'll be fine."
Butler missed Game 3 due to injury, but he has now played in each of the previous two games.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Warrior starters only scored 40 points tonight, which is the fewest by a team in playoff history
- Steph Curry: 13 points
- Jimmy Butler: 8 points
- Brandin Podziemski: 8 points
- Buddy Hield: 4 points
- Draymond Green: 7 points"
Game 6 will be on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors are 27-17 in 44 games at home.