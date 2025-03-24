Jimmy Butler Makes Honest Statement Ahead Of Warriors-Heat Game
On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat will host the Golden State Warriors in Florida.
Jimmy Butler will make his return to the city for the first time since the blockbuster trade last month.
Before the game, Butler met with the media (on Monday).
Butler (h/t WPLG Local 10): "I realize that I had some great years here. I built some incredible bonds with the individuals in the organization, in the city, hell, in the state of Florida, but I'm going in here to hoop, I'm going in here to play basketball. Ain't nothing nobody say, ain't nothing nobody do, that finna get me out of character... It's another day for me."
Butler has been an excellent fit with the Warriors.
He is averaging 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 22.1% from the three-point range in his first 19 games for the franchsie.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in 71 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
Following Miami, the Warriors will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Butler spent part of six years in Miami.
He led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice in four seasons.
Via Tim Reynolds of AP: "Yes, a Jimmy tribute video is expected tomorrow. And it’s been in the works for a while."
Butler has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers over 14 seasons.