Jimmy Butler Makes Instagram Post After Thrilling Mavs-Heat Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Florida.
The game went into overtime, and the Heat were able to win by a score of 123-118.
Jimmy Butler finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/17 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler joins Wade & LeBron as the only Heat players with consecutive 30/5/5 games."
After the big night, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 96,000 likes in seven hours.
Butler captioned his post: "he who has a why to live can bear almost any how"
After a slow start to the season, Butler has played excellent over the previous two games.
He is now averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 10 games.
The six-time NBA All-Star is in his sixth season with Miami.
The Heat improved to 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following their victory over Dallas, the Heat will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida.
As for the Mavs, they dropped to 9-8 in their first 17 games.
They will play their next game on Monday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.