Jimmy Butler Makes Instagram Post Amid Miami Heat Trade Rumors
On Saturday night, the Miami Heat will play the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
For the game, the Heat will remain without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension.
On Friday, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "we workin"
Many fans reacted to Butler's post.
@trinituner93: "3 more games and you back in Miami getting ready for another finals run 🙌🔥"
@big6speed "Gonna miss you Jimmy. Really wanted to see you hoist a trophy with the Heat"
@mathijskasander_: "idc wich franchise, just take your fully deserved ring"
@ronny_bravo35: "Work on not boss tossing your coach who had your back, and quitting on your teammates"
@roccnation: "Basketball is great here, but the people here, what they expect of you on a daily basis. The level that they hold you accountable at here, is something that I respect. It’s something that I really love — not just like, really love — because it’s about having good people and doing things the right way."
Butler is in his sixth season with Miami after signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019.
He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Right now, the Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-17 record in 36 games.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.