Jimmy Butler Makes Viral Steph Curry Statement After Rockets-Warriors Game

Jimmy Butler stuck up for his Golden State Warriors teammate.

Ben Stinar

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) takes a breather against the Denver Nuggets in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (at home) in San Francisco.

The Warriors lost by a score of 106-96.

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.

He finished with three points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 1/10 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry: three points, 1/10 FG, four turnovers. Went from his most torrid four-night stretch of the season to possibly his worst game. Warriors waving white flag. They'll lose to Rockets and fall back into play-in danger."

After the game, Jimmy Butler stuck up for his teammate.

Butler (h/t Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle): "I've never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, I think that it's astounding. … It's been happening to him his whole career."

Butler finished the loss with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 46-32 in 78 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Following the Rockets, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) share a laugh during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As for the Rockets, they improved to 52-27 in 79 games, which has them as the second seed.

