Jimmy Butler Makes Viral Steph Curry Statement After Rockets-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (at home) in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost by a score of 106-96.
One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.
He finished with three points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 1/10 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry: three points, 1/10 FG, four turnovers. Went from his most torrid four-night stretch of the season to possibly his worst game. Warriors waving white flag. They'll lose to Rockets and fall back into play-in danger."
After the game, Jimmy Butler stuck up for his teammate.
Butler (h/t Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle): "I've never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, I think that it's astounding. … It's been happening to him his whole career."
Butler finished the loss with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 46-32 in 78 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Rockets, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Rockets, they improved to 52-27 in 79 games, which has them as the second seed.