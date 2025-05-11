Jimmy Butler's Move On Anthony Edwards Goes Viral In Timberwolves-Warriors Game
UPDATE: The Warriors lost by a score of 102-97.
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in San Francisco) for Game 3.
During the second half, Jimmy Butler had a big spin move on Anthony Edwards that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS JIMMY SPIN & LAY 🔥🔥
He's got 22 as the Warriors lead by 3 in Game 3 on ABC!"
Butler had 28 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes of playing time.
Via John Dickinson of KNBR: "This feels like the series for the Warriors. They're getting the massive Jimmy Butler game they needed. They're getting the massive Jonathan Kuminga game they needed. Hard to come up short tonight and then run it back expecting a better chance in Game 4 Monday."
The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 in their second-round playoff series.
They split the first two games at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Butler will have to play a major role going forward, as Steph Curry remains out with a hamstring injury.
As for Edwards, the All-Star shooting guard put up 31 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in his first 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center) in San Francisco.