Jimmy Butler's NBA Agent Rips ESPN Star Following Trade Report
ESPN's Shams Charania is arguably the most notable NBA insider.
He recently reported a lot of intel from around the league, including noteworthy information about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
On Wednesday, Charania followed up with more details on the Butler situation.
Charania wrote: "The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State."
However, Bernie Lee responded to Charania with three posts.
Lee's first post: "Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bulls**t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued)"
Lee's second post: "I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist”"
Lee's third post: "Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad “I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter Vescey..” (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you."
Butler has spent six seasons with the Heat.
He has averages of 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in his first 19 games of the 2024-25 season.
Lee also represents Ben Simmons, Kris Dunn and T.J. Warren.