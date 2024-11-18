Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida.
For the game, the Heat will get Jimmy Butler back in action, as he has been upgraded to available.
The six-time NBA All-Star had missed the previous four games.
Via The Miami Heat: "#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in tonight's game vs the Sixers.
Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort) and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (ankle) have both been ruled out."
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 15.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Heat have gone 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers by a score of 119-110.
Following the 76ers, the Heat will play their next game on Sunday when they remain at home to host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
On the road, they have gone 4-4 in eight games, while they are 1-3 in the four games they have played in Miami.
Meanwhile, the 76ers have had an extremely disappointing start to the new season.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-10 record in 12 games.
The 76ers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
After Miami, they will travel to Tennessee for a showdown with Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.