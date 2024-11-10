Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For Heat-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will play the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
For the game, the Heat will be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 15.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via The Miami Heat on Saturday: "#MIAvsMIN INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Wolves.
Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (return to competition conditioning) is listed as questionable."
The Heat are 3-5 in their first eight games.
They most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 135-122.
Butler had two points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 1/2 from the field in seven minutes (before exiting with an injury).
Following the Timberwolves, the Heat will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Butler is still with the team on their road trip.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 6-3 in their first nine games.
They most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 127-102.
Anthony Edwards led the team with 37 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 9/15 from the three-point range.
Following Miami, the Timberwolves will resume action on Tuesday when they visit the Trail Blazers in Oregon.