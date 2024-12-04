Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.
For the game, the Heat could remain without one of their best players, as Jimmy Butler is on the injury report.
The former All-Star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers."
Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Heat have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 season.
They are 9-10 in their first 19 games after most recently losing to the Boston Celtics by a score of 108-89.
Despite four of five starters scoring in double-digits, the Heat had a rough night without Butler.
Following the Lakers, the Heat will play their next game on Saturday (at home) against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
In Miami, the Heat have gone 4-4 in eight games.
As for Los Angeles, they come into play with a 12-9 record in 21 games.
They are coming off a 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
After Miami, the Lakers will conclude their road trip with a matchup on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
On the road, they have gone 5-6 in 11 games away from Los Angeles.