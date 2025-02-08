UPDATE: Jimmy Butler's Official Status For Warriors-Bulls Game
UPDATE: Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the latest.
Via Slater: "Jimmy Butler couldn’t participate in the Warriors’ shootaround this morning in Chicago. Team still waiting on all the other players in deal to officially pass physicals. Expectation remains that’ll happen in next few hours and he can play tonight, per Warriors."
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be at the United Center to play the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Warriors will have their new addition (Jimmy Butler) available.
The six-time NBA All-Star has averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday: "Jimmy Butler is cleared to make his Warriors debut tomorrow night in Chicago. Not listed on injury report. Neither are Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Warriors expected to have all three in what feels like beginning of a 31-game sprint to the finish line."
The Warriors still have Draymond Green and Steph Curry, but they have had an up-and-down season (which is why they made the trade).
They enter Saturday's contest as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
Following the Bulls, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the road, they have gone 10-13 in 23 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.