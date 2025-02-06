Jimmy Butler's Official Status For Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.
For the game, they will be without their new addition, as six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will play tonight at Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green is probable. Moses Moody and Gui Santos are questionable. Bench depleted while Jimmy Butler trade finalizes. Butler is expected to join team in LA but not yet debut."
Butler had spent part of six seasons playing for the Miami Heat.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via StatMuse: "The Golden State Warriors:
Jimmy Butler
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Jonathan Kuminga
Buddy Hield
Moses Moody
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Kevon Looney
Gary Payton II
Deep."
The Warriors are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They are coming off a 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City).
On the road, the Warriors have gone 10-12 in 22 games played away from San Francisco.
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a 122-97 victory over the LA Clippers (as the road team).
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.