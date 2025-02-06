Fastbreak

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Sends Out Viral Post After Warriors-Heat Trade

Jimmy Butler sent out a post after getting traded.

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks with the media after a series clinching victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the huge news that Jimmy Butler is being traded (via the Miami Heat) to the Golden State Warriors.

Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

After the trade was reported, Butler made a post (via X) that had 15,000 likes in 20 minutes.

Butler wrote: "welcome to the wild wild west 🎶"

Butler is joining a Warriors team that is currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.

They will play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (in Salt Lake City).

Via Bleacher Report: "THIS TRADE IS WILD

Warriors get: Jimmy Butler

Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, protected 1st

Pistons get: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson

Jazz get: Dennis Schröder

Raptors get: Kyle Anderson

WHAT JUST HAPPENED

(via @ShamsCharania)"

Even though Butler is 35, he still remains among the best players in the NBA.

Last seson, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range.

Over the last five seasons with Miami, he led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).

