NBA Star Jimmy Butler Sends Out Viral Post After Warriors-Heat Trade
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the huge news that Jimmy Butler is being traded (via the Miami Heat) to the Golden State Warriors.
Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
After the trade was reported, Butler made a post (via X) that had 15,000 likes in 20 minutes.
Butler wrote: "welcome to the wild wild west 🎶"
Butler is joining a Warriors team that is currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They will play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (in Salt Lake City).
Via Bleacher Report: "THIS TRADE IS WILD
Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, protected 1st
Pistons get: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson
Jazz get: Dennis Schröder
Raptors get: Kyle Anderson
WHAT JUST HAPPENED
(via @ShamsCharania)"
Even though Butler is 35, he still remains among the best players in the NBA.
Last seson, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range.
Over the last five seasons with Miami, he led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).