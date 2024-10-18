Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Tennessee to play their final preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
They are 3-1 in their first four preseason games.
For the game, the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (and a lot of their key players).
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on Thursday: "Not traveling for the Heat to Memphis today for tomorrow’s preseason finale:
Bam Adebayo
Terry Rozier
Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro
Josh Richardson
Duncan Robinson
Alec Burks
Kevin Love"
Butler is going into his sixth season as a member of the Heat.
He is coming off another strong year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
That said, Butler got injured and was unable to appear in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
On October 23, the Heat will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Miami.
They have been to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.
On the other hand, the Grizzlies are also 3-1 in their first four preseason games.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Grizzlies are expected to have a bounce back season after dealing with injuries last year.