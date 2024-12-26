Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Magic Game Amid NBA Trade Rumors
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Orlando to play the Magic.
For the game, Jimmy Butler is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
He has missed the last two games, so this will likely be his third straight out of action.
Via The Miami Heat: "#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Josh Richardson (heel) has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Magic.
Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful.
Terry Rozier (knee) is listed as questionable."
Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
His absence also comes at a time where there has been a lot of trade speculation.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday: "Reporting for NBA Countdown on the line drawn in the sand: Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with two teams at the top of his desired destinations – and how we got here:"
Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat after signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019.
Via Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints: "Can confirm that Jimmy Butler didn’t travel with the Heat to Orlando for the game tomorrow night.
However, it’s not out of the question I’ve been told that he could meet with the team before the game.
He’s “doubtful” with “return to competition reconditioning.”"
The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record.