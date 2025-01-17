Jimmy Butler's Status For Nuggets-Heat Game
On Friday night, the Miami Heat will host the Denver Nuggets in Florida.
Jimmy Butler has missed each of the previous seven games due to a suspension.
With the suspension over, the Heat do not have Butler listed on their injury report for Friday's matchup with Denver.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "Heat injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Nuggets: Josh Richardson and Dru Smith are out.
With his suspension over, Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report."
Before the suspension, Butler had been averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The six-time NBA All-Star is in his sixth season playing for Miami after signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019.
The Heat enter play as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They are coming off a 117-108 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Following their matchup with Denver, the Heat will remain in Miami to host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
At home, they have gone 10-7 in 17 games.
As for Denver, they are coming off a 128-108 loss to the Houston Rockets (at home).
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.
On the road, the Nuggets are 12-8 in the 20 games they have played away from Denver.